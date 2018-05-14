A wild tiger made an appearance at a Florida high school's senior prom

A wild tiger made an appearance at Christopher Columbus High School's senior prom at the Double Tree Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center.
Florida deputy saves baby's life

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.

Angry cow chases officers in Texas

Dash camera video released by the Harris County Constable shows an angry cow chasing officers and ramming a patrol car. The constable told people on Facebook that the cow, the officers, and the car were unharmed by the incident.