A wild tiger made an appearance at a Florida high school's senior prom

News: A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black man wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating.
Video released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows an Air Canada plane correct itself after almost landing on the wrong taxiway at San Francisco International Airport. The NTSB is currently investigating the incident.
Dash camera video released by the Harris County Constable shows an angry cow chasing officers and ramming a patrol car. The constable told people on Facebook that the cow, the officers, and the car were unharmed by the incident.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.