Poisonous bouquet nearly ruined Nebraska bride's wedding. Steve Harvey to the rescue.

A Nebraska bride who walked down the aisle despite an allergic reaction and blurry vision received a dream wedding do-over from celebrity Steve Harvey nearly six months after the poisonous flowers in her hand-picked wedding bouquet temporarily blinded her.
Christine Jo Miller had picked wildflowers for her bouquet and floral arrangements the day before her ceremony in September — but the entire truck full of snow-on-the-mountain flowers from her 29-acre property outside of Lincoln turned her wedding into a nightmare, the Huffington Post reported.
The dainty white cluster of wildflowers with green leaves are poisonous, according to K-State Research and Extension. Snow-on-the-mountain flowers can cause a reaction much like poison ivy and they are irritating to the eyes, according to the Kansas Wildlife Federation.
While Miller worked on her floral arrangements the night before, a sappy residue left on her hands caused an allergic reaction after she washed her face with her hands the day of her wedding, the Huffington Post reported.
She told the Omaha World-Herald that she spent her wedding day icing her eyes, which felt like sandpaper.
Still, she was determined to make it down the aisle with steroids and Benadryl, People Magazine reported.
“I did my makeup myself and it kept dripping off because my eyes were watering so bad,” Miller told People. “I had black lines running down my face the whole time, but I didn’t care at that point because I was in so much pain.”
Miller's mom took her to a nearby urgent care, but it was closed that day, so she went back to prepare for the wedding, People reported.
“I literally couldn’t see my husband when I was saying my vows because my vision went blurry,” Miller told the Huffington Post. “So blurry I passed out twice at my reception.”
It wasn't until after she walked down the aisle that her new husband, Jon, took her straight from the end of the aisle to a hospital, People reported.
She got "a shot in the butt between ceremony and reception," Miller posted on Instagram, and then the ceremony continued — but with the bride in pajamas rather than her dress.
And then Harvey found out about what this Nebraska bride went through to enjoy her wedding day.
“I had just never heard of a wedding where the bride had to be rushed to the emergency room for having an allergic reaction to her bouquet and having so many bad things happen on their wedding day,” Harvey told People. “I really felt like they deserved another opportunity to celebrate..."
Harvey surprised the couple with a week-long Disney Dream Wedding re-do, with him as the wedding officiant, People reported.
The ceremony re-do was Sunday.
“Steve did absolutely amazing,” Miller told People. “Then my entire family went to the Magic Kingdom and hung out all day.”
The Miller's story will air on "STEVE" TV throughout the week of March 19, People reported. The ceremony will air on March 23.
