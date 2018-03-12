Is walking out of school protected by the First Amendment?

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff 79

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

Pause
Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter

Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter

A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused

A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused

College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food

College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food

Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite

Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools'

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools'

Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station

Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station

Watch as a Florida sheriff's deputy and K9 split up to catch suspects

Watch as a Florida sheriff's deputy and K9 split up to catch suspects

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

High school students across Florida staged walkouts and protests to show solidarity and demand tougher state and federal gun laws. The protests were in response to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
High school students across Florida staged walkouts and protests to show solidarity and demand tougher state and federal gun laws. The protests were in response to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

National

Is walking out of school protected by the First Amendment?

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 12, 2018 01:55 PM

It’s now been nearly a month since Nikolas Cruz opened fire in a Parkland, Fla., high school, killing 17 people and wounding another 15.

For a while, it was just the latest mass shooting in a steady drumbeat of mass shootings. But now students across the country, catalyzed by grief, fear and anger, have organized a plan to walk out of school on Wednesday, March 14 as both a memorial to the dead and a call for action.

The plan has met with tentative approval from some schools and outright disavowal and threats of punishment from others.

But are those students who choose to walk out protected by their First Amendment rights?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

First, let’s look at how the walkout is supposed to happen:

According to Women’s March Youth EMPOWER, students will plan to walk out of school at 10 a.m. in every time zone for exactly 17 minutes, the same number of people who were killed in Parkland. The organization is promoting the walkout with the hashtag #ENOUGH.

More than 2,500 such walkouts are planned, according to the organization.

The walkout will be in protest of Congress’ “inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods,” according to the site.

After those 17 minutes are up, students will return to class.

I’ve heard some schools are threatening to punish students for walking out. Aren’t those students protected by the First Amendment?

The short answer? No ... and yes.

Students absolutely have the right to free speech, and that includes the right to protest and to assemble. But things are a little different with public schools.

Students are required by law to attend school, and when they’re there, schools can determine punishments for absences, tardies and other infractions, the ACLU says.

Walking out of school, even as a form of speech, does not protect students from being punished for doing so.

That said, schools can’t go overboard – and they can’t punish students for what they protest.

“It can hardly be argued that either students or teachers shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

That statement, made by Justice Abe Fortas in the landmark Supreme Court case Tinker v. Des Moines, has for decades reaffirmed the sanctity of free speech in public schools.

Schools are not allowed to punish speech just because they don’t like it. They can enact reasonable restrictions to control it, but cannot punish speech based on its content. This is called being “viewpoint-neutral.”

This issue has come up several times in the last year. A South Carolina school faced criticism after telling its students they were not allowed to talk about gun control during the planned walkout day, and other schools brushed against First Amendment rights when they threatened to punish students for kneeling during the national anthem.

Students who protest inaction on gun control, or any other issue, cannot be punished more harshly than any other students. In other words, schools can punish students for walking out of school. They cannot punish students for what they’re walking out of school for.

One last thing: Private school is a little different.

The First Amendment does not prevent private institutions (including private schools) from prohibiting certain types of speech on their campuses.

It only protects against government interference with speech – and public schools are part of the government.

Private school students can be prevented from taking part in the walkout and can be punished more severely for speech the school disagrees with.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff 79

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

Pause
Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter

Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter

A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused

A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused

College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food

College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food

Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite

Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools'

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools'

Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station

Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station

Watch as a Florida sheriff's deputy and K9 split up to catch suspects

Watch as a Florida sheriff's deputy and K9 split up to catch suspects

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

View More Video