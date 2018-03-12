Is walking out of school protected by the First Amendment?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 79 14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff Pause Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools' Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station Watch as a Florida sheriff's deputy and K9 split up to catch suspects Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

High school students across Florida staged walkouts and protests to show solidarity and demand tougher state and federal gun laws. The protests were in response to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

