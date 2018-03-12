Hundreds of 15-year-old brides in Missouri may have married their rapists

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 79 14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff Pause Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools' Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station Watch as a Florida sheriff's deputy and K9 split up to catch suspects Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ashley Duncan's family told her she was getting married at 15 to protect her 18-year-old boyfriend, the father of her child, from possible statutory rape charges. Since her boyfriend was still 18, by Missouri law, he would not have been charged for statutory rape. In many states, except Missouri, a judge would have been involved in the approval of a marriage license to a 15-year-old and may have advised the couple that the boyfriend was not threatened by a rape charge. Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

Ashley Duncan's family told her she was getting married at 15 to protect her 18-year-old boyfriend, the father of her child, from possible statutory rape charges. Since her boyfriend was still 18, by Missouri law, he would not have been charged for statutory rape. In many states, except Missouri, a judge would have been involved in the approval of a marriage license to a 15-year-old and may have advised the couple that the boyfriend was not threatened by a rape charge. Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star