These are the crown jewels of ranch dressing. Here’s how you can win them

First came the ranch dressing fountain, for use at your next gluttonous dinner soiree.
Then came the ranch dressing keg, for use at your next gluttonous frat party.
Now, starting on National Ranch Day, salad dressing excess has reached a new level – a royal level, even.
Hidden Valley has brought us to the new summit atop peak ranch by giving away a $35,000, jewel-encrusted bottle of the white nectar. One of the company’s Twitter followers will get to take the bottle home and, presumably, sip it from a silver spoon or, what the heck, maybe even pour it on his or her head.
Never miss a local story.
According to a press release from the company, the bottle is bejeweled with diamonds, sapphires and 18-karat white gold. “Today” even reported that the bottle was designed by an A-list celebrity jeweler, but that the brand refused to disclose the jeweler’s name.
✨FOLLOW & RETWEET FOR A CHANCE TO WIN! ✨ Nothing marks #NationalRanchDay like a real jewel-encrusted ranch bottle fit for people who royally love ranch.— Hidden Valley (@HVRanch) March 9, 2018
Ends 5/19 at 11:59pm PT. NoPurNec18+ Official rules: https://t.co/7DRJkRZCQc pic.twitter.com/rli2YVTKVD
The royal blue lining the bottle is meant to be a nod to the royal family, and in particular the newest royal-to-be, American actress Meghan Markle. She will be known as the Duchess of Sussex when she marries Prince Harry on May 19, according to the Telegraph.
“Hidden Valley Ranch will commemorate this joyous occasion by creating a one-of-a-kind bottle to honor a fellow famous American, and remind her of the familiar flavors of her home country as she resides as royalty across the pond,” Hidden Valley wrote in the release.
To enter the Twitter contest, you must:
▪ Follow @HVRanch on Twitter
▪ Retweet the account’s tweet announcing the contest using the hashtag #NationalRanchDay and link to the sweepstakes rules during March 10-19
The winner will also get a check from Hidden Valley for $15,000, so that’s at least a month’s supply of the goo, right?
Comments