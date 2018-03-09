Miami student had a funny feeling about a math teacher. What she found got him fired

79 14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff Pause

Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter

A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused

College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food

Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools'

Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station

Watch as a Florida sheriff's deputy and K9 split up to catch suspects