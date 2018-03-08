National

Father jailed after Oklahoma police find body of infant

By Associated Press

March 08, 2018 11:05 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Authorities in Oklahoma City have discovered the body of a 7-month-old baby boy who had been the subject of an Amber Alert.

Oklahoma City police say authorities found the body Wednesday of Jody Minjarez.

Authorities had issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday, saying that the baby was believed to be in "imminent danger of bodily harm or death."

Police said Thursday that the medical examiner's office will determine the infant's cause of death, but it's considered a homicide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The child's father, Victor Minjarez, was jailed on complaints of first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains. It was not clear whether Minjarez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

View More Video