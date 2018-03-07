14-year-old dressed up as a California deputy. Then he began ‘responding’ to crimes, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary Pause Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools' Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station Watch as a Florida sheriff's deputy and K9 split up to catch suspects Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 60 Watch: New police recruit gets a taste of being tasered Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A 14-year-old boy in Victorville, Calif. has been arrested for impersonating a California deputy. While dressed as a deputy, the boy made home visits and fake traffic stops in his grandfather's car that he placed red and blue emergency lights on, according to Victorville police. San Bernardino County Sheriff

