Recall after listeria is found in meat. Whole Foods is on the list.

Listeria found in meat caused 3,900 pounds of salami, pepperoni and chorizo to be recalled across the United States and Canada.
Olli Salumeria Americana’s recalled meat products, sold under the brands Gusto and Olli, boast that they’re free of hormones, antibiotics and gluten. But they all weren’t listeria free, as routine testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency discovered.
When listeria or salmonella are found in a finished product, but all products manufactured in the same place and time might be contaminated. Thus, the recall of meat sold at retail locations across the United States and Canada.
As the CDC explains, “An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.”
Healthy people with listeria can get headaches, loss of balance, fever and muscle aches. Listeria can cause miscarriages, stillbirths or premature delivery in pregnant women. Infections can be fatal in senior citizens and those with damaged immune systems.
Anyone with the below products should toss them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can e-mail Olli Salumeria Americana owner Oliviero Colmignoli at oliviero@olli.com.
▪ 6-ounce packages of Gusto Napoli Applewood-smoked Salame, lot No. 1000012821.
▪ 6-ounce packages of Gusto Chorizo Smoked Paprika, lot No. 1000012812.
▪ 6-ounce packages of Gusto Sopressaata Black Peppercorn Salame, lot No. 1000012811.
▪ 6-ounce packages of Gusto Toscano Fennel Pollen Salame, lot No. 1000012805.
▪ 6-ounce packages of Gusto Pepperoni Classically American, lot No. 1000012804.
▪ 175-gram packages of Olli Molisana Pepper + Garlic Salami, lot No. 1000012808.
▪ 175-gram packages of Olli Napolo Applewood-smoked Salami, lot No. 1000012810.
▪ 175-gram packages of Olli Calabrese Spicy Salami, lot No. 1000012807.
The possible retail store list released Wednesday morning by the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service listed Whole Foods Market stores in Florida, New York, New Jersey, Texas, California, Connecticut, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massaschusetts, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
