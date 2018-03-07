Video shows truck slam into store during burglary

NASA launched an advanced weather satellite, the GOES-S (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite), from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on March 1. The satellite will be used to carry out near real-time tracking of storm systems, lightn
A music video made by Utah's Republican-controlled House of Representatives has social media up in arms over its use of Comic Sans, their choice to parody the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and their decision to rap. The video has been viewed more than
National Rifle Association executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre said opponents of gun rights "hate individual freedoms" and want to eliminate the 2nd Amendment. LaPierre spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Ma
A shoplifting suspect in Peoria, Arizona ran from officers to the door of the police station. The suspect then hopped the fence of the department to a secure area of the department where other officers were waiting.
A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wheelbar
Video released by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy and K9 split up to take down two suspects. The deputy was following a stolen Ford Expedition when the driver and the passenger fled on foot.
The Lufkin, Texas, Police Department posted a video of it’s newest hire, Cody Harvill, receiving a five-second taser as part of his certification for the new job. He described it as feeling like he’d stuck his finger in a power outlet.
A six-year-old girl in Texas was reunited with a beloved toy that was lost during Hurricane Harvey. Sarah Mitchell shared a video of herself and her niece, Emily, as she receives her toy doll “pink baby” which was lost in the evacuations during Hu
Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). He is the first and only electronic-detection K9 in the state of Ohio and one of less than two dozen in the entire U.S. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of
Police in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, responded to an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose near an elementary school, posting footage of the unusual sight to Facebook on February 20. Police say they’ve no problems with the T-Rex, and ga
Ranchers north of Tulsa, Oklahoma, spotted this eagle covered with ice Tuesday afternoon after an ice storm. Game Warden Spencer Grace arrived and located the bird; he was eventually able to catch it and warm the bird up in his truck. About 45 min