His son was kicked off the bus for bullying - so dad made him run to school instead, video shows

A father in Virginia said he made his 10-year-old son run the one-mile distance to school after the boy was kicked off his school bus for three days “for being a little bully.” In this video, streamed live to Facebook on March 1, Bryan Thornhill explained that his method is “old school, simple parenting.” Bryan Thornhill via Storyful

