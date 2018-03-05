Facebook asked users if soliciting sex pics from kids should be allowed

Facebook users might be used to the brief surveys that pop up from time to time on their pages, usually asking for feedback on an advertisement or some other aspect of the site’s design.
But one recent survey from the social media giant left many users baffled. At issue was what appears to have been a brief, now-shuttered survey asking users what kind of content they think should be allowed on Facebook.
One of the questions? Whether it was acceptable for an adult man to send a message to a 14-year-old asking for sexual pictures.
“There are a wide range of topics and behaviours that appear on Facebook,” a question began. “In thinking about an ideal world where you could set Facebook’s policies, how would you handle the following: a private message in which an adult man asks a 14-year-old girl for sexual pictures.”
There were a few options, among them,“This content should be allowed on Facebook, and I would not mind seeing it.” Only one of the three other options said it should not be allowed on Facebook. None mentioned alerting the police.
A separate question asked how the decision to keep or remove the hypothetical message would be made. Would Facebook decide? Would experts decide and tell Facebook? Or would users vote on it?
So this popped up on Facebook pic.twitter.com/fL2QKgyr9x— Jonathan Haynes (@JonathanHaynes) March 4, 2018
And asked this … and I’m like, er wait it making it secret the best Facebook can offer here? Not, y’know, calling the police? pic.twitter.com/t2UZuKalfk— Jonathan Haynes (@JonathanHaynes) March 4, 2018
And y’know, shouldn’t laws figure here as being quite important on determining rules? pic.twitter.com/9fzdHNJos8— Jonathan Haynes (@JonathanHaynes) March 4, 2018
Facebook’s vice president of product Guy Rosen called that part of the survey a “mistake” in a post on Twitter.
“We run surveys to understand how the community thinks about how we set policies. But this kind of activity is and will always be completely unacceptable on FB. We regularly work with authorities if identified,” he wrote. “It shouldn't have been part of this survey.”
Another Facebook spokesperson told The Times of London the survey had been suspended.
“We have prohibited child grooming on Facebook since our earliest days,” the spokesperson told the site. “We have no intention of changing this and we regularly work with the police to ensure that anyone found acting in such a way is brought to justice.”
The incident is just the latest in a string of rough news for Facebook.
The company, fearful of taking on editorial duties to determine the legitimacy of what its users post, has tried a few different methods of cleaning up news feeds. It enlisted outside fact-checkers, modified its algorithm to highlight personal posts from friends rather than news sites, and trained journalists on how best to use the platform. Results from some of those efforts have been mixed.
Facing a deluge of fake news, Russian agents, bots and bad actors, the extraordinarily influential social network has spent the last two years on defense, arguing at times that it’s not in the business of aggressively policing its content while also being grilled by lawmakers on how it was used to spread misinformation.
