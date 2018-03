A six-year-old girl in Texas was reunited with a beloved toy that was lost during Hurricane Harvey. Sarah Mitchell shared a video of herself and her niece, Emily, as she receives her toy doll “pink baby” which was lost in the evacuations during Hurricane Harvey. Mitchell shared her search in a Facebook group called Plush Memories Lost Toy Search Service asking for help finding Emily’s cherished doll. On February 8, Mitchell shared with the group that a woman named Kristen alerted them to “pink baby’s” whereabouts and was able to ship the doll to Texas just in time for Emily’s birthday