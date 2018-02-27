Fatal crash at mile marker 325 in Wildwood on Interstate 75 Sunday Feb. 25, 2018
Fatal crash at mile marker 325 in Wildwood on Interstate 75 Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 Florida Highway Patrol
Fatal crash at mile marker 325 in Wildwood on Interstate 75 Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 Florida Highway Patrol

National

One minute he was riding in an RV. The next, he was sucked out through a hole

By Madeleine Marr And mmarr@miamiherald.com

February 27, 2018 06:53 AM

In a split second, Keith Hertik went from being a passenger to being sucked out of a hole in the floor of a recreational vehicle early Sunday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hertik, 52, was sitting behind driver Joseph Rapoza, 31 in the 1994 Ford RV going south on Interstate 75 northeast of Tampa, when Rapoza rammed into a guard rail on its left side at mile marker 325 in Wildwood.

As an FHP evidence photo shows, the impact ripped a gash in the trailer’s side and floor. The vehicle was still moving after the crash, and the passenger was sucked out through the gash. He ended up on the road.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sumter Fatal Crash Feb 25
Fatal crash at mile marker 325 in Wildwood on Interstate 75 Sunday Feb. 25, 2018
Florida Highway Patrol

The New York man was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital, where he later died, according to the FHP report.

Rapoza, of Bradenton, was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers added.

More Videos

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store 2:29

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store

Pause
Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey 1:00

Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey

Zoo animals enjoy their snow day 1:53

Zoo animals enjoy their snow day

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 1:52

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 0:26

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Oklahoma game warden finds ice-covered eagle 2:22

Oklahoma game warden finds ice-covered eagle

Kansas police chief awarded Medal of Valor 0:41

Kansas police chief awarded Medal of Valor

They woke up to an icy driveway so they decided to go curling 0:16

They woke up to an icy driveway so they decided to go curling

Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you. 6:14

Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you.

Listen to Dwight Eisenhower's speech on national security from 61 years ago 2:04

Listen to Dwight Eisenhower's speech on national security from 61 years ago

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Office of Stafford County Sheriff via Storyful

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store 2:29

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store

Pause
Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey 1:00

Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey

Zoo animals enjoy their snow day 1:53

Zoo animals enjoy their snow day

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 1:52

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 0:26

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Oklahoma game warden finds ice-covered eagle 2:22

Oklahoma game warden finds ice-covered eagle

Kansas police chief awarded Medal of Valor 0:41

Kansas police chief awarded Medal of Valor

They woke up to an icy driveway so they decided to go curling 0:16

They woke up to an icy driveway so they decided to go curling

Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you. 6:14

Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you.

Listen to Dwight Eisenhower's speech on national security from 61 years ago 2:04

Listen to Dwight Eisenhower's speech on national security from 61 years ago

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store

View More Video