Fla. sheriff defends handling of school shooting, says he’s given ‘amazing leadership’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:00 Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey Pause 1:53 Zoo animals enjoy their snow day 1:52 Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 0:26 T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 2:22 Oklahoma game warden finds ice-covered eagle 0:41 Kansas police chief awarded Medal of Valor 0:16 They woke up to an icy driveway so they decided to go curling 6:14 Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you. 2:04 Listen to Dwight Eisenhower's speech on national security from 61 years ago 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began. Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began. Broward Sheriff's Office