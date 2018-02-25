Don’t ride your horse on the freeway, even if it’s your birthday, California cops say

Luis Alfredo Perez celebrated his 29th birthday early Saturday morning with a horseback ride. Onto a Southern California freeway – while drunk, reported California Highway Patrol officers.
A 911 caller reported a man riding a white horse eastbound on Highway 91 in Long Beach about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to The Orange County Register. Officers caught up with the rider after he exited the highway in Bellflower.
After a field sobriety test, officers arrested Perez, of Placentia, Calif., on suspicion of drunking driving, reported KTLA. His mother came to pick up the horse.
“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all … you haven’t,” Jeremy Tolen, a CHP spokesman, told The Orange County Register. The Santa Fe Springs CHP office made several Twitter posts about the incident. “No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated,” noted one.
“We get a chuckle out of the interesting situations we encounter from time to time, but one thing the CHP does not do is ‘horse’ around with DUI,” read another.
So a horse walks onto the 91 freeway...no joke. Rider arrested by CHP for DUI in the greater Long Beach area. Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic. @CBSLA @NBCLA @KTLA @ABC7 @FOXLA @CNN @FoxNews @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/YdiL54ctvQ— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 25, 2018
No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated. #CHP pic.twitter.com/IQ09Qgeq4j— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 24, 2018
