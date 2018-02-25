David Hogg, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks in support of gun control at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during a protest Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, after 17 students and faculty members were killed at the school by a former student using an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.
David Hogg, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks in support of gun control at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during a protest Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, after 17 students and faculty members were killed at the school by a former student using an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
David Hogg, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks in support of gun control at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during a protest Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, after 17 students and faculty members were killed at the school by a former student using an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

National

Boycott Florida for spring break if it doesn't act on guns, school shooting survivor says

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

February 25, 2018 12:25 PM

David Hogg has been one of the regular voices for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Schools students in the days following the mass shooting at the school.

On Saturday, he took to social media to ask tourists to boycott the state of Florida as a spring break destination unless state legislators make a more concerted effort on gun control legislation.

“Let’s make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed,” Hogg wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that maybe politicians will “listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL.” The post has been retweeted more than 30,000 times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a follow-up tweet six hours later, Hogg suggested that people travel to Puerto Rico instead and help bolster the country’s economy as it continues to recover from Hurricane Maria.

“It’s a beautiful place with amazing people,” Hogg wrote. “They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide.”

Hogg has been one of the primary voices of the #neveragain movement started and run by Stoneman Douglas students that has been recognized throughout the country. He has appeared on nearly every major network and cable news program since the shooting that resulted in the death of 14 of his classmates and three faculty members on Feb. 14

The “NeverAgain” movement, which has received $2 million in funding from George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and other Hollywood celebrities, is planning a march against gun violence in Washington at the end of March.

The National Rifle Association and the gun industry have received noticeable backlash in the 10 days since the shooting.

The latest companies to end their ties with the NRA were Delta and United Airlines, the first and third largest U.S.-based airline companies by revenue, respectively.

Both Delta and United said Saturday they will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members to attend their annual meetings, and both have asked the gun rights group to remove any references to their companies from the NRA website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey

View More Video