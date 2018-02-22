He pawned $1,400 of his plunder, but he kept $5,000 in sex toys for himself, Nebraska police say

The stolen jewelry and electronics ended up at a local pawn shop, police said.
But the $5,000 in packaged sex toys and “stripper clothes” that were stolen? Lincoln, Neb., police said those more intimate items were uncovered at the apartment of 36-year-old Matthew Lyons, the Lincoln Journal-Star reports.
Lyons had sold off $1,400 in stolen goods at the pawn shop, police said.
After police identified Lyons as the suspect who sold the loot to the pawn shop, Lyons’ parole officer found the other stolen items — the sex toys and “stripper clothes,” that is — at his home, police told the Journal-Star.
Lyons was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of receiving stolen property and violating his parole, police said. He was booked at the Lancaster County jail with bond set at $1,000, according to jail records.
His arrest came after a 30-year-old woman told police that someone had kicked down the door to her apartment between Feb. 15 and 17, according to a police report. The victim wasn’t home at the time of the burglary, police said.
Once inside, the burglar had stolen clothes, shoes, Disney toys that were still in the box, pillows and bedding, a watch, a laptop and speakers — not to mention the sex toys. Police told the Journal-Star that the sex toys made up most of the $7,800 in missing goods. The sex toys, which were still in their packaging, were part of a business the burglary victim had owned, police said.
Police continue to investigate the burglary, KOLN reports.
