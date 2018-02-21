‘America’s Pastor’: Evangelist Billy Graham dead at 99

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:22 Oklahoma game warden finds ice-covered eagle Pause 0:41 Kansas police chief awarded Medal of Valor 0:16 They woke up to an icy driveway so they decided to go curling 6:14 Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you. 2:04 Listen to Dwight Eisenhower's speech on national security from 61 years ago 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 0:46 Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:13 Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course 0:24 Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018. Alexa Ard McClatchy