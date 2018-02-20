He was 20, she was 22 and they knew he was dying. Their marriage was 2 wonderful days

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:41 Hesston police chief awarded Medal of Valor Pause 0:16 They woke up to an icy driveway so they decided to go curling 6:14 Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? This Florida sheriff's office can show you. 2:04 Listen to Dwight Eisenhower's speech on national security from 61 years ago 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 0:46 Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:13 Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course 0:24 Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 0:35 Social media users take on the Hobby Lobby challenge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Alex W. Guerrero of Fort Mill married Morgan Gaile Krohn Guerrero on Feb. 13 despite Alex having terminal cancer. Alex, 20, died Friday less than three days after the couple wed in his parents living room in Fort Mill. Morgan said that the couple wanted to be married and despite Alex's terminal illness, they decided to get married after becoming engaged Jan. 28. Morgan said "They wanted to be a couple forever," so were married before Alex died. By Andrew Dys Herald columnist

