She’s 69 and about to lose her run-down home. She spends her Social Security on meth, she says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:13 Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course Pause 0:24 Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 0:35 Social media users take on the Hobby Lobby challenge 2:10 Coworkers give this single dad a car after learning he walked 5.5 miles to work each day 0:32 High school cheer squad adopts lone cheerleader from rival team 1:04 Daytona Beach police officer adopts 'frozen puppy' rescued from river 1:17 Philadelphia police search for vandalism suspects after Super Bowl win 1:34 Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try 0:45 Video shows Chicago train passenger trying to set himself on fire during arrest Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Westworth Village resident recently blew her Social Security check on meth, instead of paying her bills. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

The Westworth Village resident recently blew her Social Security check on meth, instead of paying her bills. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com