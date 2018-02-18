85-year-old calls for help, but her attacker tells Life Alert agent everything is OK, SC cops say

A man with two burglary convictions on his record is accused of breaking into a Columbia home, where he beat and sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman repeatedly, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Marquille Rondale Livingston, 36, is charged with burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and larceny, the sheriff’s department said in a release Sunday morning.
Sheriff Leon Lott said Livingston broke into the 85-year-old victim’s Brighton Hill Road home early Wednesday morning. That’s just off Parklane Road near S.C. 277.
Livingston attacked the victim with his fists and then “brutally assaulted her sexually repeatedly,” Lott said. The victim tried to use her Life Alert bracelet for help, but when the agent made contact, Livingston “took over the conversation and told them everything was fine.”
Livingston stole cash and the victim's watch when he left the home, Lott said.
First-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony that carries up to 30 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
Livingston pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree burglary in 2004 and was sentenced under the state’s Youthful Offender Act to no more than five years in prison, according to Richland County court records.
In 2005, he pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree burglary and received a 15-year sentence suspended to three years, court records show.
