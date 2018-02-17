Woman's worthless check sent a message about 'thoughts and prayers' after shootings

After a mass shooting at a Florida high school left 17 dead and 14 more injured, many people have sent a similar message: We need more than just “thoughts and prayers.”
It’s become somewhat of a rallying cry for advocates of stricter gun laws.
Fern Malila, from Ontonagon, Michigan, made that point by sending Republican congressman Jack Bergman a worthless check of “thoughts and prayers” that was captured in a viral Facebook status. Over 65,000 people shared the post, which appears to be deleted, according to WSOCTV.
Sent to Michigan GOP Rep. Jack Bergman pic.twitter.com/FKFGyDPlrA— Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) February 17, 2018
The check also came with a letter addressed to Bergman.
“Dear Rep. Bergman,” it reads, “since you and your colleagues in Congress seem to feel that this is the solution to mass murder, please accept this contribution.”
Malila told Newsweek that she made out the check because she hears “the same arguments after each and every time this happens.”
“Each and every news media person says contact your congressman,” she said, “and Congress doesn't do anything."
After the shooting, President Donald Trump offered his “prayers and condolences” and has said the nation needs to “tackle the difficult issue of mental health.”
Bergman tweeted that “as a father and grandfather, the tragic news out of Florida is incomprehensible.”
As a father and grandfather, the tragic news out of Florida is incomprehensible.— Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 15, 2018
Our hearts are with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and all students, victims, families, and first responders in South Florida.
Bergman was one of the congressmen that a gunman fired at during a practice for a charity baseball game in June, according to the Detroit Free Press. Six people, including Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured.
In the 2016 election cycle, Bergman received $4,950 from the National Rifle Association, an influential pro-gun advocacy group. The organization donated over $800,000 to Republican candidates overall during that cycle, according to OpenSecrets.
Many have voiced their concern about simply offering “thoughts and prayers” after gun violence without doing something else.
At least one person copied Malila’s novel way of sending a message.
David Hogg — a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the location of Wednesday’s mass shooting — said “what we really need is action” while appearing on CNN.
“We’re children,” he said. “You guys are the adults.”
While Emma Gonzales, a sophomore at the school, appeared at a rally in Florida and said “if all our government and president can do is send ‘thoughts and prayers,’ then it’s time for victims to be the change that we need to see,” according to NBC.
Their fellow students at the school also spoke out on Twitter, pushing back against the idea that teachers should be armed.
We don't want higher fences and metal detectors. We don't want our teachers to have guns. We don't want to go to school in a prison. We want CHANGE. We want genuine, lasting change.— carly (@car_nove) February 17, 2018
Our teachers aren’t even given enough funding for pencils, who’s going to buy them guns?! https://t.co/yVIyiHNoV0— sarah // #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) February 17, 2018
Amassing nearly half a million shares, Kim Kardashian tweeted that “we owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school.”
“Prayers won't do this: action will,” her tweet read. “Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence”
Author Stephen King was among those who joined the conversation about “thoughts and prayers,” too.
Broward school shooting--There will be prayers from Blabbermouth Don, Pence the Grinch, and their rightwing cohorts. There will be no call for any sort of sane gun regs.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2018
Another school shooting!? 18 already this year??? Jesus Christ. Utterly horrific and tragic. Enough with "thoughts and prayers," how about "changes and action?" Or maybe even just, "ok this actually is the time to talk about this."— Rosh Jamsay (@JoshRamsay) February 15, 2018
Thoughts and prayers are what you send when there is literally nothing you can do. When there is, in fact, everything you can do, sending thoughts and prayers is an act of cruelty.— Maya Rupert (@MayaRupert) February 15, 2018
Would you accept "thoughts and prayers" as the ONLY response by public servants if they had food and your family was starving?— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 15, 2018
Would you accept empty talk about mental health - from people who had no intention to act - if someone set your house on fire?
Of course you wouldn't.
Thoughts & prayers mean nothing when apathy & negligence cost the lives of children. It gets worse every time it seems, but how much worse does it need to get? The greed of hands being fed by the NRA seems to overpower the right for the innocent to live without fear. Disgusting.— h (@halsey) February 16, 2018
In Buffalo, New York, a nano-brewery is selling pints of “Thoughts and Prayers Ale” for just a $5 donation, according to WKBW.
The bottles are full of empty air, Community Beer Works says.
“After yet another tragic incident of gun violence and murder in our nation's public schools, many people have issued their 'thoughts and prayers' to those impacted by violence," a Facebook event from the company reads. "It's an absolute empty gesture designed to distract from the horror and terror wrought upon our children by unstable men armed with weapons of war intent on doing them harm.”
“Our schools are supposed to be places of love and trust, where our children feel safe from the realities of the world we've created for them. To that end, their thoughts and prayers are absolutely useless. We need to demand action at a local level.”
