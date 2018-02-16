Indiana shoplifter got away using a secret weapon, cops say: ‘a handful of feces’

This Indianapolis shoplifter had quite the secret weapon up her sleeve — or, to be more accurate, down her pants.
A loss prevention officer at a Menards home improvement store in Indianapolis, Indiana, spotted a woman taking a video camera off store shelves and out of its packaging on Tuesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Then the woman stuffed the camera into her bag, the guard told police, and tried to leave the store with her stolen electronics, WIBC reports.
That’s when the officer stepped in to prevent the shoplifting, he said — and when the situation got messy.
The woman “reached behind her and dug into her pants and pulled out a handful of feces and threw it at him, striking him on his chest,” he told police. Then she ran out the door and got away, the Indianapolis Star reports.
The incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. that afternoon, Fox 59 reports.
The stolen camera was eventually found. The woman, however, is still on the run, RTV reports. Authorities have taken a look at surveillance camera footage from the Menards but it hasn’t led them to identify a suspect.
