‘Many’ dead, at least 20 injured in school shooting at Florida high school

An American nightmare is unfolding Wednesday afternoon at a North Broward high school where a former student reportedly came onto campus and opened fire, killing and injuring multiple people.

Details remain cloudy amid a flurry of police activity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland off the Sawgrass Expressway. Students, who heard a fire alarm go off just before dismissal, followed by guns shots, fled off campus and hid under desks as police sped to the scene. Parents, blocked from getting onto campus, stood by helpless.

Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward Schools, is reporting “numerous fatalities” in a terrifying attack, the latest in America’s troubled history with guns.

“The President has been made aware of the school shooting in Florida,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said. “We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

According to law enforcement sources, the shooter, former student Nick Cruz, is in custody. A teacher at the school told the Miami Herald that Cruz, 20, had been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who said the former student suspected in the shootings had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Gard says he believes the school administration had sent out an email warning teachers that the student had made threats against other in the past and that he should not be allowed on the campus with a backpack. Another student interviewed on the scene by Channel 7 said the student had guns at home.

“Six kids ran back into my room, and I locked the door, turned out the lights and had the kids go to the back of the room,” Gard said. “Within a minute a code red was announced,” Gard said, referring to the school code for a lock down.

“I told the kids to hang in there, it may still be a drill.”

The students remained calm. One high school senior elsewhere at the school told the Miami Herald that there were “SWAT teams everywhere with big guns, cops everywhere, helicopters.” She said parents trying to reach their children have been unable to make it to the school because the streets are closed off.

But by 2:40, Gard says, they knew it wasn’t a drill. Police had flooded the school, and began clearing buildings one at a time.

Police have remained tight with information. Law enforcement and the district's Special Investigative Unit are on site, as is the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

The shooting drew the Broward Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities to the school Wednesday afternoon.

Initially, the Coral Springs Police Department urged teachers and students to remain barricaded inside until police reach them. Shortly after 3 p.m., helicopter footage from Channel 7 showed a stream of students fleeing the east side of the school. The evacuation started under the direction of police officers, and the students were guided to nearby parking lots by officers as well.

The guided evacuation continued from other doors, with some students leaving with hands above their heads.

This breaking news bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available. Miami Herald reporters Douglas Hanks, David Smiley and Martin Vassolo contributed to this report. Washington correspondent Alex Daugherty contributed as well.