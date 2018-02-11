More Videos

Philadelphia police search for vandalism suspects after Super Bowl win 1:17

Philadelphia police search for vandalism suspects after Super Bowl win

Pause
Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try 1:34

Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try

Video shows Chicago train passenger trying to set himself on fire during arrest 0:45

Video shows Chicago train passenger trying to set himself on fire during arrest

American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam 1:06

American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam

Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks 2:23

Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

Bus driver helps elderly man after he fell in the snow 0:58

Bus driver helps elderly man after he fell in the snow

Police dash cam catches crash on icy road 0:38

Police dash cam catches crash on icy road

Oklahoma bald eagles welcome their new eaglet 0:47

Oklahoma bald eagles welcome their new eaglet

Video shows intoxicated driver taking off while deputy is caught on his car 2:04

Video shows intoxicated driver taking off while deputy is caught on his car

TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017 1:35

TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017

Daytona Beach police officer adopts 'frozen puppy' rescued from river

Daytona Beach Police Department via Storyful
Watch: Food fight in Philly convenience store!

National

Watch: Food fight in Philly convenience store!

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video shot early Monday, Feb. 5, inside a Sunoco gas station at 801 S. Broad Street showing a large group of people vandalizing the business. Suspects can be seen throwing food items and soft drinks on the floor and tipping over shelves. At one point, vandals tore a hole in the back wall of the business.

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test

National

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket exhibited plumes of smoke during a test at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, January 24. This video captured by the California-based aerospace manufacturer shows the moment the rocket was tested ahead of its official launch. SpaceX Founder Elon Musk subsequently tweeted: “Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam. Launching in a week or so.” The rocket will eventually require 5.1 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful rocket in the world, Florida Today reported. A SpaceX spokesman said: “Falcon Heavy was designed from the outset to carry humans into space and restores the possibility of flying missions with crew to the Moon or Mars.”