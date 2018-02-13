She thought the ‘miracle’ mix would cure her child’s autism. Police say it was acid.

She’d read about it on a Facebook group: a “miracle mineral solution” that could reportedly cure everything from AIDS to cancer, Indianapolis police said.
The woman, 28, told her daughter’s father she thought the mixture could help their child’s autism, police said, so she began putting drops of it in her daughter’s drink, ABC 6 reported.
But the concoction she thought would help her child was made up of hydrochloric acid and water purifying solution, police said, WIBC reported. The father called police when he found out, Saturday authorities said. Child Protective Services removed the child from the home, ABC 6 reported.
Police say she’d put the drops in her daughter’s drinks a couple of weeks ago, but had started talking about it Saturday with the child’s father, the news station said.
Hydrochloric acid is highly corrosive, meaning it damages everything it touches, and is often used to make batteries and lightbulbs, according to the American Chemistry Council. Acute oral exposure can lead to severe burns, ulceration and scarring, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
Sherry Quinn, president of the Applied Behavioral Center for Autism told FOX 59 it’s not uncommon for parents to seek out home remedies to cure autism.
“Taking things into their own hands is something that many parents have done out of desperation, out of hope,” Quinn said.
Behavioral Center Clinical Director Kelly Goudreau said it’s important to remember that there is no “cure” for autism, adding that any treatment should be backed by research and scientific evidence.
Police haven’t announced charges against the woman.
