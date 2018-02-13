More Videos


A giant wild boar has been caught on camera raiding a wheelie bin (dumpster) for food in Hong Kong. The huge pig, which has been nicknamed "Pigzilla" and "Hogzilla" on social media, was significantly taller than the refuse collector when standing on its hind legs. The whopping porker, which was filmed on February 6 near a primary school, was surrounded by several piglets. Seeing wild boar in the city is not uncommon in Hong Kong but this specimen is exceptionally large. Newsflare/Tu.com.hk via AP
A giant wild boar has been caught on camera raiding a wheelie bin (dumpster) for food in Hong Kong. The huge pig, which has been nicknamed "Pigzilla" and "Hogzilla" on social media, was significantly taller than the refuse collector when standing on its hind legs. The whopping porker, which was filmed on February 6 near a primary school, was surrounded by several piglets. Seeing wild boar in the city is not uncommon in Hong Kong but this specimen is exceptionally large. Newsflare/Tu.com.hk via AP

National

Humongous boar nicknamed ‘pigzilla’ invokes fear and awe in shocking video

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 13, 2018 07:49 AM

A lot of people have thoughts about “pigzilla.”

A video posted to Facebook last Tuesday shows a gigantic boar going through a trash bin with a trio of offspring by its side.

The post has been shared more than 6,000 times and has amassed about 1,000 comments.

It’s not officially known where the video was taken — but comments on the post suggest the trash bin was outside a primary school in Hong Kong, CBS News reported.

Just take a look at that thing.

Some people are scared.

Others cracked jokes.

A few were relieved the beast wasn’t closer to home.

Of course, there are critters over here in the States that could give you some reason for concern. Look no further than Nutria, rodents that are native to South America and can grow up to 2 feet long and 20 pounds. Oh, and that doesn’t include the 12-inch tail.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife sent out a warning about these “rodents of unusual size” that have been spreading in the San Joaquin Valley.

And if that isn’t enough for you, check out this humongous alligator from Florida.


A video taken by Kim Joiner of a giant gator is going viral on Facebook. Joiner took the video at Circle B in Lakeland on Marsh Rabbit Run on Sunday, January 15. Kim Joiner

No word on whether “pigzilla” or the gator would win in a fight.


