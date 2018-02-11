She had a baby at 12 and was told her life was ruined. This is how she turned out

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:47 Oklahoma bald eagles welcome their new eaglet Pause 2:04 Video shows intoxicated driver taking off while deputy is caught on his car 1:35 TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017 0:28 Security video shows armed men approach man in wheelchair 0:32 Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test 2:44 Watch: Food fight in Philly convenience store! 0:54 See why this home burglary attempt failed 0:30 Multiple injuries after massive pileup on snow covered Iowa freeway 1:12 Armed robber pulls out gun with 3-year-old just feet away 1:19 Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sharonda Jenkins of Ridgeland shares a portion of her essay she wrote while attending Denmark Technical College in Denmark, South Carolina, while earning a practical nursing degree. Jenkins had a baby when she was 12, kept and raised the child and has now earned her LPN when she was told she'd never amount to anything. Drew Martin Staff video

