Middle school principal stalked a detective who was investigating him for stalking, cops say

A detective was investigating a Minnesota middle school principal for stalking earlier this month when the detective noticed something very unusual about the principal’s movements.
Chris Endicott, 49, was driving suspiciously close to the detective’s own home in suburban Minneapolis on Feb. 3, according to a criminal complaint. Then, two days later, Endicott showed up multiple times at the police department in Apple Valley, Minn., where the detective worked.
Authorities had attached a mobile tracking device to a pickup that belonged to Endicott, a principal at Century Middle School in Lakeville, Minn., because he was suspected of stalking multiple individuals — including another principal — as well as their families.
Endicott never went inside the police station or made contact with police, raising suspicions that he “may have been looking for the detective’s vehicle” as a part of his “surveillance” at the station, according to a criminal complaint. Endicott also drove past the detective’s home again that same day, police said, despite the fact that Endicott had no known reason to be driving there.
That left the detective “panicked and concerned” for himself and his family, police said, adding that the detective barely slept and stayed up in his family’s living room through the night to keep watch.
Endicott was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stalking and harassment, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports, and he was charged with stalking a detective who was assigned to investigate Endicott for allegedly stalking others. Endicott was booked at the Dakota County Jail.
The investigation into Endicott began in January, according to police, when a woman working as an assistant principal at Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley realized her school-issued iPad and phone kept resetting and restoring factory presets — despite the fact that she had not been manually resetting them.
But it wasn’t a tech glitch, district IT staff realized after they investigated. Her devices were being reset remotely, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports, by someone outside the district who had been sneaking into their computer system for months.
And that someone, police said, was Endicott.
Endicott, a resident of Apple Valley, was put on administrative leave on the same day in January that a police search of his house revealed evidence that he wasn’t stalking only the woman whose device intrusions launched the investigation, according to police — he was also stalking multiple others and their families, the Pioneer Press reports.
Police said Endicott may have even broken into his victims’ homes and cars, stealing their names, Social Security numbers, passwords and other personal information, according to the criminal complaint.
Endicott’s wife, who is also on administrative leave, worked as a counselor and teacher at the same Apple Valley middle school where his initial victim works.
The tracking device was put on Endicott’s car on Jan. 12, according to the criminal complaint. On Feb. 6, after police say Endicott had already begun stalking the investigator investigating him for stalking, Endicott removed the tracking device from his vehicle. That brought officers to Endicott’s house, the complaint said.
“Detectives responded to Mr. Endicott's residence as a precaution as suspects who remove tracking devices are extremely dangerous and detectives felt as though Mr. Endicott needed to be located immediately,” the criminal complaint said.
When officers arrived, they saw Endicott — who had already removed the tracking device from his car — using a flashlight to look under his wife’s car as well, the complaint said.
Endicott’s initial court appearance was Thursday, and he was scheduled to be released on $5,000 bail or $1,000 on the condition that he not use electronics or contact the victims police say he has been stalking, KSTP reports.
