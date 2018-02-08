More Videos

Video shows intoxicated driver taking off while deputy is caught on his car 2:04

Video shows intoxicated driver taking off while deputy is caught on his car

Pause
TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017 1:35

TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017

Security video shows armed men approach man in wheelchair 0:28

Security video shows armed men approach man in wheelchair

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test 0:32

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test

Watch: Food fight in Philly convenience store! 2:44

Watch: Food fight in Philly convenience store!

See why this home burglary attempt failed 0:54

See why this home burglary attempt failed

Multiple injuries after massive pileup on snow covered Iowa freeway 0:30

Multiple injuries after massive pileup on snow covered Iowa freeway

Armed robber pulls out gun with 3-year-old just feet away 1:12

Armed robber pulls out gun with 3-year-old just feet away

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire 1:19

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

A store clerk fights back against robber 0:43

A store clerk fights back against robber

Mason was eating a Titusville, Florida restaurant when he decided to crawl into the hole of the toy machine to try to retrieve a toy, according to fire officials. He got stuck and had to be rescued by firefighters. Meta Viers McClatchy
Mason was eating a Titusville, Florida restaurant when he decided to crawl into the hole of the toy machine to try to retrieve a toy, according to fire officials. He got stuck and had to be rescued by firefighters. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

The toys were trapped inside an arcade game. So was a boy who climbed in to get one

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 08, 2018 11:01 AM

An arcade claw machine in a Florida restaurant had an addition to the normal stuffed animals Tuesday night: a little boy named Mason.

As told on the Titusville Fire Rescue Department’s Facebook page, Mason wanted a stuffed animal in the machine. He didn’t play — but took a more direct route. He climbed into the machine through the prize dispensing hole.

An off-duty Titusville fire-rescue lieutenant happened to be at the Beef O’Brady’s restaurant.

“He went in, but obviously he couldn’t come back out the same way,” Battalion Chief Gregory Sutton told The Associated Press.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After he checked out the situation, he soon was joined by Engine 10, from fire rescue Station 10, less than a mile away. They were able to get Mason out “in short order with minimal damage to the game,” according to the Facebook description.

The report ended with this: “Mom, Mason and friends went back to eating dinner, E10 back to their station to await the next call. Pretty sure it won’t be the same as their last.”

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows intoxicated driver taking off while deputy is caught on his car 2:04

Video shows intoxicated driver taking off while deputy is caught on his car

Pause
TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017 1:35

TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017

Security video shows armed men approach man in wheelchair 0:28

Security video shows armed men approach man in wheelchair

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test 0:32

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test

Watch: Food fight in Philly convenience store! 2:44

Watch: Food fight in Philly convenience store!

See why this home burglary attempt failed 0:54

See why this home burglary attempt failed

Multiple injuries after massive pileup on snow covered Iowa freeway 0:30

Multiple injuries after massive pileup on snow covered Iowa freeway

Armed robber pulls out gun with 3-year-old just feet away 1:12

Armed robber pulls out gun with 3-year-old just feet away

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire 1:19

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

A store clerk fights back against robber 0:43

A store clerk fights back against robber

Video shows intoxicated driver taking off while deputy is caught on his car

View More Video