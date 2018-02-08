Nathan Weitzel pleaded guilty to attempted murder after he tried to kill his 2-year-old son by crashing his car into other parked vehicles in Centennial, Colorado.
National

He said he wasn’t ‘man enough’ to be a dad, so he hit the road with a deadly plan, cops say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 08, 2018 10:28 AM

Nathan Weitzel told police that he worried he wasn’t “man enough” to be the father of his 2-year-old son.

So in August 2016, he put his child in the back seat — unrestrained — and crashed his Acura sedan into parked cars at a speed of 75 miles per hour, according to a news release obtained by The Denver Post.

“There were no screech marks,” Cindy Rosa, a witness, told Fox31. “There was no hitting brakes. Just this horrible sound.”

Weitzel fought off firefighters who arrived at the crash scene in Centennial, Colorado, according to witnesses who spoke with Fox31. Rosa told the TV station that “I heard a youngster crying but didn’t see him at first.”

“Then finally we saw the top of the baby’s head,” she said, “and saw dad hitting it like he was annoyed by the crying that was happening.”

The 29-year-old father admitted to police officers that he did cocaine before trying to kill his son, 9News reported. Police say Weitzel told them he wanted his son to die in a car crash because “being a father was a big responsibility.”

His son had to get 20 stitches for a cut on his forehead, Fox 31 reported, and also had a concussion and broken leg. His mother, Nancy Lopez, said she “just fell to the floor” and cried when she heard what happened.

Weitzel pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree attempted murder after deliberation as a part of a plea deal, according to 9News. Last April, he pleaded not guilty because of insanity.

His son has since recovered from his injuries, The Denver Post reported.

