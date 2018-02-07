Cousins were fighting over renting a home. Then the hand drill came out, cops say.

Two cousins got into an argument last week when they both wanted to rent the same home — but only one of the cousins was armed with a hand drill, according to the Layton Police Department.
Police say Christopher J. Gallegos, 35, wasn’t afraid to use the power tool against his cousin: Gallegos drove up to his cousin’s house in Layton, Utah, on Feb. 1, police said, and tried attacking his cousin wielding the tool, Gephardt Daily reports.
When Gallegos pulled up to the cousin’s home as a passenger in another person’s car, Gallegos used the vehicle he was in to block in the car his cousin was inside, police said. Then Gallegos got out of his car holding his Dewalt hand drill and confronted the cousin, according to police — all over the fact that both cousins were hoping to rent the same home, Fox 13 reports.
Gallegos used the power tool to drill holes into the tires on the car his cousin was in, police said. He also smashed the driver’s side window of the cousin’s car, according to police, and tried to attack his cousin with the drill, KSL reports.
Police said no one was injured in the incident, KSL reports.
Gallegos, a resident of Roy, Utah, was arrested by Layton police on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal mischief, Fox 13 reports. He was booked on $5,000 bond at the Davis County Jail.
The aggravated assault charge is a felony, Gephardt Daily reports, while criminal mischief is a misdemeanor.
