Depressed mother might have killed her baby and husband — then herself, police say

Days before her family was shot dead, Mary Jo Trokey bought a gun, police say.
Now officers are investigating whether Trokey — found dead with a gunshot wound along with her 3-month-old daughter, Taylor, and husband Matthew — killed her family and then herself because she was struggling with mental illness, a police source told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A family member went to check on the Trokeys on Friday after they hadn’t heard from them in a couple of days, according to KSDK. That’s when officers got the call.
Police say there was no sign of forced entry, Fox 2 reported, with the gun and all three bodies found in the same room. The family’s dog was alive but had been grazed by a bullet.
The Rev. Bob Reiker, the family’s pastor for two years, told the Post-Dispatch that he was shocked by the news. Mary and Matthew baptized their daughter on Dec. 17 at the St. Raphael Catholic Church.
Their smiling faces were posted in the church’s newsletter along with an announcement of Taylor’s baptism.
"Solid family, there was no indication that I saw of anything unstable in their lives or troublesome in their lives,” the pastor told KMOV. “That's what's so surprising.”
Police are examining whether postpartum depression might have sparked Mary Trokey’s alleged homicidal rage, Fox 2 reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around one in nine women will experience symptoms of postpartum depression – but some states have a rate as high as 20 percent of all women.
Symptoms include: feelings of anger, crying an unusual amount, feeling numb or disconnected, worrying that you will hurt your baby and questioning your ability to be a good parent.
Some experts told the Post-Dispatch that Trokey could have been suffering from postpartum psychosis, which affects up to one in 1,000 new moms. Psychologist Diane Sanford said that while moms with the psychosis often don’t harm their children, they might do so because they believe death is the best way to protect their baby, according to the paper.
Postpartum psychosis comes with symptoms such as hallucinations, sudden mood swings, paranoia and hyperactivity.
As police investigate, some neighbors remain stunned at the death of the family.
“It’s a shame. That’s tragic, especially when you have an infant involved,” neighbor Frank Cantone told KSDK. “We’ve waved at them, said hello.”
