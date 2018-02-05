Police say Donald Towns used his ID to open a bank account before demanding cash from the bank manager and walking out with $1,200.
He used an ID to open a bank account. Then he robbed the place, police say.

By Crystal Hill

February 05, 2018 06:49 PM

Donald Towns, 41, managed to rob the Lake City, Florida bank of more than $1,000 in cash — but he didn’t make it far, police said.

The manager of Renasant Bank told officers Towns had been one of the first customers Monday morning, WCTV reported, and asked to open a bank account. The manager asked for a photo ID, so he gave her a Florida driver’s license, police said.

The manager went to photocopy the license, and when she returned to give it back to Towns, he allegedly handed her a note that said he had a gun and demanded money, News 6 Orlando reported.

Towns pointed what appeared to be a firearm at employees from his pocket, police said, News 4 Jacksonville reported. He allegedly said he would kill everyone if anyone called the police. He was given a bag filled with $1,200 cash before walking out, police said.

No one was hurt in the robbery, the news station said.

Towns was arrested less than an hour after the theft, police said. Officers found him a short distance from the bank, CBS 47 reported.

Police later discovered that Towns had written the threatening message on the back of a medical discharge note that had his name on it, the news station said.

Towns is currently jailed on armed robbery charges, WCTV reported.

Towns is not the only theft suspect who allegedly left — or was wearing — incriminating information at the scene of a crime. Police say Steven Myrick was on house arrest and had on an ankle bracelet when he helped rob two residences in Pearl River County, Mississippi, helping officers link him to the crimes.

