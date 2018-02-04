Confident robber goes after a 7-Eleven clerk, but then came a humiliating end, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:55 Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court Pause 0:35 Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins 2:39 Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship 0:38 Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground 0:28 Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:23 Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver 0:10 Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:33 This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar 1:48 AP: State of our union by the numbers 1:06 Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A 7-Eleven store clerk in Lee County fights back after being robbed. The Lehigh Acres store clerk put the robber in a chokehold before the robber scampered away.

A 7-Eleven store clerk in Lee County fights back after being robbed. The Lehigh Acres store clerk put the robber in a chokehold before the robber scampered away.