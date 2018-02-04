More Videos

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:55

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Pause
Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins 0:35

Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins

Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship 2:39

Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground 0:38

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver 0:23

Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar 0:33

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar

AP: State of our union by the numbers 1:48

AP: State of our union by the numbers

Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory 1:06

Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory

A 7-Eleven store clerk in Lee County fights back after being robbed. The Lehigh Acres store clerk put the robber in a chokehold before the robber scampered away.
A 7-Eleven store clerk in Lee County fights back after being robbed. The Lehigh Acres store clerk put the robber in a chokehold before the robber scampered away.

National

Confident robber goes after a 7-Eleven clerk, but then came a humiliating end, video shows

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 04, 2018 01:44 PM

A man attempted to rob a Florida 7-Eleven armed with the often-intimidating elements of surprise and bravado. But he left quickly after running into a clerk with wrestling skills.

The surveillance video from Thursday released by Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows a man in a white T-shirt, beige pants and a green bandana strutting into the Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven, hopping the counter and proceeding to buffalo his way to the register.

But in brushing aside the clerk, the would-be thief put the clerk behind him. The clerk took advantage of this positioning by grabbing the robber’s arms, then his torso, then getting him in a choke hold, bouncing him around the area behind the counter in the process. After about nine seconds of choke hold, the clerk’s pants were putting up a better fight to stay up than the robber.

Upon release, the suspect scampered out the door while the clerk hitched up his pants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The clerk suffered minor injuries, Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. No word on any injuries, physical or psychological, suffered by the 5-foot-8 robber.

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery can call Crime Stoppers 800-780-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Callers will stay anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:55

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Pause
Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins 0:35

Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins

Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship 2:39

Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground 0:38

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver 0:23

Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar 0:33

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar

AP: State of our union by the numbers 1:48

AP: State of our union by the numbers

Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory 1:06

Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

View More Video