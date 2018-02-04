A Girl Scout set up shop where she knew people had the munchies. She hit the jackpot

Location, location, location.
It’s a mantra for real estate agents, but a Girl Scout in San Diego turned it to her advantage Friday when she found the perfect spot to peddle her cookies – a pot dispensary.
She sold more than 300 boxes in six hours, her father told KGTV. Girl Scout cookie sales don’t officially start for another week, but scouts are allowed to sell cookies from wagons with a parent or guardian as long as they don’t set up booths, Girl Scouts San Diego told the station.
“So if that's what they say they were doing … then they were right within the rules," said Alison Bushan of Girl Scouts San Diego.
Urban Leaf, the marijuana dispensary in question, posted a photo of the girl to its Instagram page, promoting its own marijuana brand flavored like Girl Scout cookies, called “GSC,” along with her boxes of the real thing.
“Get some Girl Scout Cookies with your GSC today until 4 p.m.! Have a friend that wants to #tagalong? Bring them with – shopping is more fun with friends anyways,” the post reads.
She’s actually not the first Girl Scout to come up with the idea – in 2014 and 2015, Danielle Lei sold hundreds of boxes outside a San Francisco dispensary, reported The San Francisco Chronicle. And in 2016, a Girl Scout sold cookies outside a Portland, Ore., dispensary, according to KATU.
Recreational marijuana sales became legal in California on Jan. 1, though many jurisdictions are still sorting out licensing and regulation issues.
