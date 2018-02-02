Bekah Martinez, a contestant on “The Bachelor,” was reported missing while on the show.
Bekah Martinez, a contestant on “The Bachelor,” was reported missing while on the show. Screenshot from Instagram
Bekah Martinez, a contestant on “The Bachelor,” was reported missing while on the show. Screenshot from Instagram

National

This California woman was reported missing. Then she was spotted on ‘The Bachelor’

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

February 02, 2018 02:27 PM

If you’re a fan of “The Bachelor,” there’s probably very little that surprises you. Cattiness, lots of kissing, tearful moments.

But the show may have broken new ground after one of the contestants, Bekah Martinez, of Fresco, Calif., was reported as a missing person in November.

As one of the show’s more popular and feisty contestants, the 22-year-old Martinez is far from missing. She’s trying to win the heart of race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Here’s what happened: According to the North Coast Journal, Martinez was one of the 35 people listed on the California Department of Justice's website as missing from Humboldt County. Photos of the missing were posted on the newspaper’s Facebook page and readers were asked if they recognized any of them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sure enough, someone noticed that one of the young women looked a lot like Martinez. And that’s because it was.

Martinez, who works as a nanny in Los Angeles, was reported missing by her worried mother on Nov. 18 after not having heard from her daughter since Nov. 12, the Journal reported. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office told the Journal that Martinez had reportedly gone to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm.

After the Journal contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, they confirmed she was no longer considered missing.

Martinez, who has not granted an interview during her stint on “The Bachelor,” joked about the incident on her Twitter feed, @whats_ur_sign_.

Martinez did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, but her fans had plenty to say.

“The Bachelor” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on ABC.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

  Comments  