Super Bowl LII game time, halftime details and everything else you need to know

Are you ready for some football?
On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl LII, a rematch for the two teams 13 years after the Patriots won 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.
It has the makings of a good game — the Patriots were ranked fourth in total offense during the 2017 NFL season, while the Eagles were second in total defense.
Here’s what you need to know about the big game.
What time is the Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
What about the half time show?
If you’re really just tuning in for Justin Timerblake, you might be dissapointed to know there is no definite schedule for the half time show. It really just depends on the pace of the game. But Entertainment Weekly wrote that you can probably expect Timberlake to appear on your TV sometime around 8 p.m.
And who is singing the national anthem?
Pink, the acrobatic pop star, will belt out the national anthem right before the two teams fight it out on the gridiron.
What network/channel will the Super Bowl be on?
You can watch the Patriots and Eagles duke it out on NBC.
Can I stream the game, too?
Yep. Just log onto your computer and head over to NBC.com or NBCSports.com. NFL and Yahoo Sports apps will also let you watch the game on Android and Apple mobile devices.
So, who is favored to win?
Currently favored by 4.5 points, the Patriots are expected to pull off another Super Bowl victory against the Eagles, according to CBS Sports. If that prediction holds up, New England would have its sixth Super Bowl victory, while the Eagles would notch their first if they come out on top.
Amazon’s Alexa also seems to have a pretty strong opinion about who she thinks will — or perhaps should — win.
Meanwhile, Fiona the beloved hippo seemed to indicate that the Eagles will soar to victory.
And President Donald Trump said he “better not get involved” when reporters asked him for a prediction on Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
