Brian Thomas Doro
Brian Thomas Doro Oklahoma County Jail
Brian Thomas Doro Oklahoma County Jail

National

He tried to be a ‘good boyfriend’ – by threatening to bomb a courthouse, cops say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 01, 2018 12:34 PM

Brian Thomas Doro, 27, just wanted to help his girlfriend, police say.

She had a custody case hearing in court, but couldn’t afford to hire an attorney, according to KFOR. Doro tried to get the hearing postponed by calling in a fake bomb threat to the courthouse at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Chris West of Canadian County in Oklahoma told the station.

“Doro was selfish in making this type of threat to instill fear and panic in Canadian County,” West told KFOR. “Because he thought he was being a good boyfriend in making this threat, because of his actions, he now faces a lengthy prison sentence.”

Doro called the county administration office and said he’d blow up the complex if all the inmates in the county jail weren’t released within 10 hours, according to KOKH. He said he’d planted bombs in the ground around the buildings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After evacuating several county buildings, deputies, police officers and a Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad swept the complex for explosives, the station reported. They found nothing. Investigators traced the phone number used in the call to a cell phone, whose owner told them he’d loaned the phone to Doro.

Detectives arrested Doro at his home Wednesday on suspicion of making a threat by explosive means. He could face three to 10 years in prison, KOKH reported.

Sometimes it’s the girlfriend whose effort to “help” leads to a criminal act. Angel Baker, 17, of Rockingham, Maryland, faces charges that she robbed a bank in Brattleboro, Vermont, for her boyfriend, who backed out because he was frightened, reported The Brattleboro Reformer. Baker and Jack Burke, 18, also of Rockingham, had earlier cased a different bank in Chester, Vermont, but Burke decided not to go ahead with their plan to rob it.

After visiting a relative, Baker decided to rob the Brattleboro bank herself, using a note to demand $5,000. She declined Burke’s offer of the hat, mask and gloves they’d assembled for the original robbery scheme, the publication reported. After Brattleboro police posted security footage of Baker robbing the bank, her mother got in touch with her and encouraged her and Burke to turn themselves in.

More Videos

Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins 0:35

Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins

Pause
Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship 2:39

Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground 0:38

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver 0:23

Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar 0:33

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar

AP: State of our union by the numbers 1:48

AP: State of our union by the numbers

Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory 1:06

Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory

Woman allegedly kicked out of Kendall UPS for not speaking English 0:47

Woman allegedly kicked out of Kendall UPS for not speaking English

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins 0:35

Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins

Pause
Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship 2:39

Coast Guard rescue two women from a cruise ship

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground 0:38

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver 0:23

Dash cam video shows a deputy save another deputy from a drunk driver

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar 0:33

This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar

AP: State of our union by the numbers 1:48

AP: State of our union by the numbers

Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory 1:06

Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory

Woman allegedly kicked out of Kendall UPS for not speaking English 0:47

Woman allegedly kicked out of Kendall UPS for not speaking English

Watch one of the Midwest's newest penguins

View More Video