Eight things to know about Joe Kennedy III, the State of the Union response speaker

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address. Kennedy rebuked the Trump administrations policies. “Bullies never win,” he said. U.S. Network Pool

