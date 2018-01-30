What is MS-13 and why were they part of Trump’s first State of the Union?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:33 This dog can't stop singing along to U2 songs in thecCar Pause 1:48 AP: State of our union by the numbers 1:06 Watch a nearly extinct bird hatch at a conservatory 0:47 Woman allegedly kicked out of Kendall UPS for not speaking English 0:14 Whoa, cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse 0:29 Goats help give a police car a unique 'car wash' 6:14 Behind the scenes of FBI preparing for the Super Bowl 0:16 Helicopter makes emergency landing on Fort Lauderdale street during rush hour 0:29 Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 3:48 Florida man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring Video Link copy Embed Code copy

During President Donald Trump's first State of the Union he honored the parents of two teen girls — Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens — who were allegedly killed by MS-13 members in Long Island, NY. Trump emphasized his administration's efforts to take on the gang and points to its activities across the U.S. as a symptom of illegal immigration. C-SPAN

