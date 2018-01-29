He beat his armless and legless girlfriend so he wouldn’t have to take care of her, cops say

Brandi Gregory couldn’t call 911 after live-in boyfriend Patrick Moan punched her in the right ear, police say.
She doesn’t have arms or legs, and Moan broke her phone two weeks ago.
So, two hours after the punch on Sunday afternoon, Moan pushed Gregory to a Vero Beach, Florida, Walmart so she could tell someone, according to the Indian River Sheriff’s Office. Moan told a Walmart shopper himself, hoping that person would “call the cops so he could go to jail.”
“Moan said he’s tired of taking care of her and pushing her in her wheelchair everywhere,” according to the arrest report. “He said he’s also tired of being her primary caregiver and felt if he punched her and confessed it, he would no longer have to take care of her and she would become the state’s problem.”
The 37-year-old Moan, 6-foot-9 and 185 pounds, is in jail on $1,000 bond.
Gregory told deputies Moan beats her up twice a month, when he drinks.
