Shark attacks nearly double off West Coast in 2017, with kayakers at most risk

Swimmers off Capistrano Beach in Orange County got some surprising news from above on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. “You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,” an Orange County sheriff’s helicopter pilot announces over his loudspeaker in this video released by the department. Orange County Sheriff's Department Video edited by David Caraccio

