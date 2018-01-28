A 7-year-old hit a teacher, school says. Police took him from the school in handcuffs

More Videos 0:29 Goats help give a police car a unique 'car wash' Pause 0:39 If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 0:58 Newton finishes runner-up to Miege at home tournament 1:57 Visiting sports writer now a Wichita dining believer 1:06 Intern confidentiality agreement: 'What do they have to hide?' 2:49 SWAT teams respond to shooting 2:20 Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation 2:14 Barry Brown, Dean Wade say K-State showed maturity in win over Georgia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mercy Álvarez is outraged that her son was taken into custody and Baker Acted after a scuffle with his teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami. She calls the incident “police abuse” and is considering suing the Miami-Dade School District. Mercy Álvarez vía Facebook.

Mercy Álvarez is outraged that her son was taken into custody and Baker Acted after a scuffle with his teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami. She calls the incident “police abuse” and is considering suing the Miami-Dade School District. Mercy Álvarez vía Facebook.