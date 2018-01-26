What to do if an Immigration or Border Patrol officer confronts you

More Videos 1:57 Visiting sports writer now a Wichita dining believer Pause 1:24 Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant 0:50 See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation 0:50 Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 1:10 Baseline View: See photos from Wichita State’s win over UCF 1:01 Buddies tour burger joints together 0:50 Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children 0:48 What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? 1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

On Friday, January 19, 2018, U.S. border patrol officials boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and demanded proof of citizenship from every passenger. Florida Immigrant Coalition 1-888-600-5762

On Friday, January 19, 2018, U.S. border patrol officials boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and demanded proof of citizenship from every passenger. Florida Immigrant Coalition 1-888-600-5762