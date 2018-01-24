Toys ‘R’ Us announces the closure of up to 182 U.S. stores

Searching for toys might have just gotten a little harder.

Toys “R” Us announced Tuesday in a court filing that it would be shuttering up to 182 stores across the U.S., a few months after the company declared bankruptcy in September, according to CNN.

That means it will be closing around 20 percent of its stores nationwide, CNBC reported. But the closures aren’t immediate: they are currently scheduled to be shut down between early February and mid-April.

There will also be a special sale, likely starting in February, that will coincide with those stores going out of business, according to WGME.

“The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company," Toys “R” Us CEO Dave Brandon said in a memo to customers.

Toys “R” Us has seen a 7 percent drop in sales at its U.S. stores in the quarter that ended in October, CNN reported. But stores outside the U.S. are not affected by this slate of closures, Toys "R" Us Canada President Melanie Teed-Murch said in a statement.

However, a store isn't definitely closing just because it's on this list — the company said some locations could remain open if they are able to get more affordable leases, per USA Today.

Here’s a full list of the stores set to be closed.