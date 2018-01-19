His life was a mess. Then his talent for beating people up changed everything.

More Videos 0:48 Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge Pause 6:20 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:00 K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:12 McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 0:43 Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 1:22 Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night Jordan Rinaldi, a graduate of Butler High and UNC Charlotte, is featured on the card for UFC Fight Night Charlotte, taking place Jan. 27 at Spectrum Center. In the biggest match of his career, he faces the undefeated Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout that’s part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s big “Fight Night” event. Jordan Rinaldi, a graduate of Butler High and UNC Charlotte, is featured on the card for UFC Fight Night Charlotte, taking place Jan. 27 at Spectrum Center. In the biggest match of his career, he faces the undefeated Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout that’s part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s big “Fight Night” event. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

