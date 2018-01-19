More Videos

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge

Pause
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

McPherson cruises in opening round win

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping

  • Olympian Jordyn Wieber: "Nobody was protecting us" from gymnastics doctor's abuse

    Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8.

Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. AP
Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. AP

National

‘We are a force and you are nothing.’ Aly Raisman’s powerful speech has people cheering

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 19, 2018 11:53 AM

A fiery speech Friday by Olympian Aly Raisman at the sexual assault trial of sports doctor Larry Nassar has sparked widespread admiration online.

“The tables have turned. You now have to listen to me,” Raisman, now 23, told Nassar in a Michigan courtroom, reported Michigan Live. She called him a “monster” and exorciated USA Gymnastics as an organization “rotting from the inside out” for failing to protect young athletes. “You took away our passion and our dreams,” Raisman told Nassar, who is facing sentencing for sexually abusing her and many other gymnasts.

“I didn’t think I would be here today,” Raisman told the court. “I was scared and nervous. It wasn’t until I listened to the other brave survivors that I realized I needed to be here.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Larry, we are a force and you are nothing,” Raisman also told Nassar, according to The Daily Mail.

Her scorching commentary has the internet cheering.

Raisman followed fellow Olympian Jordyn Wieber, who told the court, “Even though I am a victim, I do not and will not live my life as one. I’m an Olympian,” reported The Dayton Daily News.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He has admitted that he sexually molested girls who sought treatment for hip and back injuries.

The 54-year-old faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison.

Nassar already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography crimes. He faces a third sentence later this month for sexual assault at a gymnastics club in Eaton County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge

Pause
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:12

McPherson cruises in opening round win

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping

  • Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge

    Even though it started as a meme in social media, teens all over the country started recreating it by eating Tide Pods as in this new YouTube challenge.

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge

View More Video