‘We are a force and you are nothing.’ Aly Raisman’s powerful speech has people cheering

More Videos 0:48 Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge Pause 6:20 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:00 K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:12 McPherson cruises in opening round win 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 0:43 Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 1:22 Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Olympian Jordyn Wieber: "Nobody was protecting us" from gymnastics doctor's abuse Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. AP

Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. AP