Bud Light’s ‘Dilly Dilly’ marches into Super Bowl ad battle. Not everyone is on board

The second installment of Bud Light’s “Dilly Dilly” Super Bowl trilogy arrived Thursday.
And while the most recent episode, titled “Ye Old Pep Talk,” is funnier than some of the four previous ads, the “Dilly Dilly” phenomenon is now ingrained in the TV-watching social consciousness. Social media naysayers have begun to get their shots in.
Some, according to the Kansas City Star, are so over it already.
But it’s not a trilogy without a second installment. And, as AdWeek noted, great kings are eventually called on to give great wartime speeches. So Bud Light, under the creative direction of ad firm Wieden + Kennedy, ventured outside the castle walls with its “Dilly Dilly” campaign for the first time.
The king has a problem on the battlefield. He faces a force much stronger than his own and has to rouse his beleaguered group of farmers and peasants into battle to fight for a pile of Bud Light. Why he didn’t just get the wizard from the last commercial to turn the opposing army into cases of beer isn’t important.
The beer is what’s always been important in this series. That, and the catchphrase that planted itself on to the tip of TV-watchers’ tongues almost immediately after the series premiered in August 2017.
What they did in this latest ad, was take the catchphrase and turn it into a war cry.
“Ye Old Pep Talk” will officially air for the first time during both the AFC and NFC Championship games on Sunday Jan. 21. The third installment of the trilogy will air for the first time during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, which will be televised on NBC.
